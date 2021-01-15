The events of Jan. 6 are despicable in all their consequences on the assault of all loyal Americans. The facts that President Donald Trump encouraged a crowd of thousands of people to descend on the Capitol of the United States to protest a confirmation of a duly elected president-elect was totally wrong and is to be condemned.
Trump has lost any credibility with America and has left a stain on all that has been accomplished during his term. It was hard to see our nation's Capitol literally invaded by rioting criminals, and I hope and pray they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter why I voted for the Trump administration. I have no regrets for the letter, as I said that I did not vote for one person.
I have many friends and neighbors who are Democrats and hold the same principles. As we move forward, I pray that level heads on both sides will work together to rebuild trust and friendships with one another.
Kudos to Vice President Mike Pence and to Sen. Mitch McConnell for following the constitutional Electoral College duties of Congress. This a legal process and has been used four times before. The first four was from Democrats and this time from Republicans.
All five instances have been addressed and shut down by both Houses. This, to me, is done in principle to at least shed some light and give voice to the citizens of the two states.
It is over!!!
President-elect Joe Biden will be my president, and I hope and pray that he will be successful as I have always wanted for any president.
Fred Lenz
St. James
