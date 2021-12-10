Thinking back to 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic closed our schools and students had to learn virtually from home, I remember how difficult it was for so many to make that switch. We, however, discovered our son did much better learning remotely because he was more focused.
In the traditional classroom setting our son struggled. Even though he was very smart, he was easily distracted and his grades suffered. In addition, he couldn’t get the teacher support he needed for a variety of reasons.
Working in a virtual classroom worked for him because he could work at his own pace without the distractions and rigid schedule that existed in a traditional classroom. After researching different online options, we chose to enroll him in Falcon View Connections Academy this fall.
Since he started attending the online school, our son is doing much better. He’s able to work at his own pace and his teachers are always available when he needs their help. Not only have his grades significantly improved, but his confidence and self-esteem have been restored.
Understanding that every student is different and has different needs when it comes to learning, we are thankful that we had the chance to determine what our son needed to thrive academically. We are also thankful that we had the choice to enroll him in the school that met those needs.
Kimber Austin
Mapleton
