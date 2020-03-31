Really?!
As I read the letter in the Your View section in the March 26 Free Press over the name of a local college professor I suddenly felt like I was in a GMC truck commercial; my mouth dropped wide open.
In commenting about Joe Biden being a viable presidential candidate, I found no objection to that. In fact, as I read on, a lot of it made some sense and I seriously began to wonder if this was written by a ghost writer. Then, when I reached the fifth or sixth paragraph and the colorful language took hold I knew at once who owned the pen performing this literary work.
Wow! What a tirade that ensued. The New York Times? Maybe. The Washington Post? Probably. But not our own home town Free Press! If this is how political science courses are now taught I’m glad I never took any in my day nor did my kids in theirs. And to think that this diatribe was published in an allegedly “politically neutral” (if there is such a thing anymore) local newspaper? Shame on you Free Press! Have you terminated all your editorial staff?
We were told in school that when a speaker loses complete control of his delivery with such invectives and gutter mouthing as happened here, the writer is either genuinely frustrated, very unsure of his own position on the subject matter or is in the first stages of mental collapse.
I’m not experienced in either medical or psychological fields so I don’t know which it might be. But rest assured, it looks like we’re in for a lot of heady language coming up in the next few months if this is any indication.
As kids, we were taught that one could attract more ants with a pinch of sugar than a thimble full of vinegar. Apparently this no longer applies in today’s world.
Chuck Westermayer
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.