With the events surrounding COVID-19, the stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz and unemployment uncertainties, we have heard a lot about volunteering.
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging was part of a coalition in Minnesota to bring changes to assist volunteer drivers and how these drivers are defined by current state law. This movement has taken a back seat as we come together to combat this virus.
Volunteering now takes on a new meaning, has a new look and feels different.
Historically, when you think of volunteering you may think of a church bake sale, making cookies for a cookie walk or sitting at a booth for an organization.
Now volunteering takes on a whole new purpose.
Organizations throughout Minnesota are looking for volunteers to help at-risk groups, such as older adults to deliver groceries and meals (Meals on Wheels, frozen meals, shelf-stable meals, etc.), pick up medications or simply provide telephone check-ins.
You can find these organizations through news outlets, social media, non-profits and at: www.helpolderadultsmn.org.
Jason W. Swanson,
Executive director,
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.