With the events surrounding COVID-19, the stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz and unemployment uncertainties, we have heard a lot about volunteering.

Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging was part of a coalition in Minnesota to bring changes to assist volunteer drivers and how these drivers are defined by current state law. This movement has taken a back seat as we come together to combat this virus.

Volunteering now takes on a new meaning, has a new look and feels different.

Historically, when you think of volunteering you may think of a church bake sale, making cookies for a cookie walk or sitting at a booth for an organization.

Now volunteering takes on a whole new purpose.

Organizations throughout Minnesota are looking for volunteers to help at-risk groups, such as older adults to deliver groceries and meals (Meals on Wheels, frozen meals, shelf-stable meals, etc.), pick up medications or simply provide telephone check-ins.

You can find these organizations through news outlets, social media, non-profits and at: www.helpolderadultsmn.org.

Jason W. Swanson,

Executive director,

Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging

