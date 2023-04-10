An April 6 article by Mark Fischenich reported the steps the city of Mankato has taken to begin making internal operations more sustainable, as detailed in a report presented at a work session to the council. Thank you, city of Mankato, for your good work.
Some of this work has come about at the initiative of community volunteers including Mankato Zero Waste, Mankato Friends of Pollinators, Mankato Bike and Walk and other advocates.
Thank you advocates for your good work.
Small actions add up and are important. But in the face of our climate emergency, bold action is also needed by our cities to lead the way in climate action.
I was pleased by Council President Mike Laven’s question at the work session regarding the planning for sustainability and energy efficiency for the next waste water treatment plant.
The city council must commit to begin acquiring electric buses while significant federal subsidies are available.
There is much more work to do. I am hopeful that the City Council will enlist the help of experts in charting the course needed. Your community volunteers stand ready to help in any way we can.
Katy Wortel
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.