Time for Rep. Jim Hagedorn to step up or step aside.
Hagedorn has lined up with the current administration against the opportunity to vote by mail. The right and privilege to vote is a core value of our democracy. The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the need for all Minnesotans to vote by mail. Yet some politicians, including Hagedorn, will go to extraordinary lengths to block our opportunity to vote.
They argue vote by mail will lead to widespread voter fraud. Ironically, many Republicans voted by mail in the primaries.
The research and evidence are clear. Vote by mail works. Claims of widespread voter fraud are false. In fact, five states (Hawaii, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, and Washington) already rely on vote by mail as the primary means to cast a ballot, and those states have done so without any incidents of major voter fraud.
Even Twitter has taken the unprecedented steps to flag tweets by the administration promoting false information about vote by mail.
Dan Feehan is the opposite of Hagedorn. Feehan supports vote by mail. He believes in the values of democracy. He wants us to safely participate in the November elections.
Voting by mail in the November election protects your health, your safety, and your right to be heard in our democracy. You can take steps now to ensure your right to vote. Request an absentee ballot today. Just search for “Minnesota absentee ballot” to find the easy steps which takes only minutes to complete. Now is the time to ensure your health, ensure your vote and ensure our democracy.
Daniel Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
