Our world appears to be changing rapidly. One only need look at what is happening to major river systems around the world and the ecological collapse of the North Sea fisheries.
I have come to believe this is due to rapidly escalating warming in some regions of our planet. I believe that both the scale and pace of the change in our climate and corresponding weather norms will continue to amplify the stress on our current world political systems.
I am writing this to encourage those who will be voting in these upcoming elections to chose hope and kindness in the face of the change our world is bringing to us. Chose the candidates committed to American freedom and liberty with the pursuit of happiness for all.
Do not chose those spiraling ever downward into denial, cynicism and fear. Do not chose those who seek to take away your freedom by imposing their versions of their religious doctrines on you.
Do not chose those who seek to further the cause of the ultra wealthy at the expense of common sense societal standards such as universal health care and free undergraduate college. Do not chose those self-righteous enough to attempt to tell people whom they should and should not love. Do not chose those who fear immigrants fleeing desperate circumstances for a better life in America.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
