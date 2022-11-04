The non-violent transfer of power after an election is a hallmark of democracy.
Regardless of party affiliation, voters need to support candidates who stand clearly behind the democratic process of having their vote respected.
Unfortunately, Republicans have failed to condemn the violence of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, and more recently have attempted to deny that the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband was a politically-motivated threat. Republicans have continued to deny the validity of election results in spite of no actual evidence of election fraud.
Governor Tim Walz’s opponent is a Trump-endorsed election-denier.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s opponent is an election-denier who, if elected, would be in charge of Minnesota’s elections.
U.S. House candidate Jeff Ettinger says that a major motivating factor for his run is protecting the sanctity of our votes. Ettinger’s opponent voted against the Presidential Electoral Reform Act, intended to prevent a repeat of Jan. 6.
State house seat candidate Jeff Brand sponsored bills to modernize voting equipment and ensure that all eligible voters had safe access to their ballot during the pandemic, while his opponent spoke at the “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul on Jan 6, 2021, and recently stated to the League of Women Voters that it “doesn’t matter” if people believe that the election was stolen.
Protect the peaceful transfer of power. Speak up by voting for Democrats, up and down the ballot.
Barb Bergman
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.