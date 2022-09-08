President Joe Biden is exactly right. American democracy and equal rights for all are in jeopardy. The traditional two-party political system cannot continue if one party opts out.
With MAGA Republicans dominating it, the Republican Party is no longer the loyal opposition: it is the enemy within. It is behaving more like a mob than a disciplined political party.
It has no party platform and no recognizable agenda. It has no plan for improving the common good (it does not believe in a common good) or for staving off the threats of climate change or banning the sale of assault weapons.
Its leadership has legitimized the voices of division, hatred, fear, anger and resentment.
Consumed by cultural wars of their own making, MAGA Republicans do not accept those who are racially and culturally different from themselves as legitimate Americans. They have resorted to gerrymandering, purging voter rolls, limiting access to voting, and physically threatening opposition voters and poll workers.
They refuse to accept defeat in fair and secure elections. Some 147 House Republicans voted against certifying Biden's election. They rail against big government as they rush to embrace authoritarianism. No longer on the fringes are armed right wing militias who gave up on electoral politics decades ago and are willing to foment civil war.
Despite all this, there is still hope. If the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Trump promising to pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists doesn't send Democrats, Independents, and principled Republicans to the polls in November, then maybe the necessity of preserving democratic institutions will.
Previous generations have fought and died for American democracy. At least we can turn out and vote.
Don Strasser
Mankato
