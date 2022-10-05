With nationwide reproductive freedom stripped by this reckless, radical U.S. Supreme Court, abortion is a live political issue. Minnesota Republicans’ dishonesty in denying this and trying to deflect voters’ attention away from their freedom-destroying, forced-birth agenda is bottomless.
Minnesota’s Republican platform endorses amending the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions “to restore legal protection to the lives of innocent human beings from conception to natural death.” Translation: We endorse an absolute abortion ban — no exceptions, even rape/incest, severe fetal abnormalities, avoiding economic catastrophe.
For every pregnant woman, we dictate forced birth. Regardless. Of. Circumstances.
Scott Jensen, initially a forced-birth zealot, recently backpedaled, saying he supported rape/incest exceptions. Now Jensen says abortion is a “protected constitutional right” in Minnesota, adding “no governor can change that.”
The latter is a bald-faced lie. The U.S. Supreme Court yanked women’s nationwide reproductive freedom away; state courts can do likewise.
As governor, Jensen would appoint new Minnesota Supreme Court justices. Rest assured: he would swarm the court with right-wing radicals, just like Republicans did to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a memo, Minnesota’s state Republican Party chair David Hann advised candidates to say abortion is a settled issue and “not on the ballot.” Rubbish: A right-wing court would overturn Doe v. Gomez (1995). If Republicans control both legislative chambers, they could force onto the ballot a constitutional amendment dictating forced birth on Minnesota women.
To respect women’s freedom and autonomy, and avoid bulldozing into doctor-patient relationships and dictating outcomes on women with unwanted and health-threatening pregnancies, vote DFL: Tim Walz for governor, Jeff Brand for Minnesota House (District 18A), Sen. Nick Frentz for state Senate (District 19), and Jeff Ettinger for Congress (MN-1).
Fred Slocum
Mankato
