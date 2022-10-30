A critical election is approaching. Please vote carefully.
Republicans want to make it difficult to vote, to intimidate voters, to spread lies and distortions through social media and TV ads, to lower funding for education, cities and counties in need of state aid, to do nothing to support infrastructure, fight climate change, to continue to oppose a variety of programs designed to help a variety of Minnesotans. We can't afford to have Republicans control Congress. Republicans seem more concerned about self and show no little concern for others.
Republicans blame Democrats for violence, inflation, gas prices, as well as many other concerns. That is ridiculous.
Please vote, and vote wisely. If Minnesota goes red it will no longer be a state that is great to live in.
Donald Daggett
Mankato
