Minnesotans take care of each other.

In many areas, voting locations are not always convenient. Now, with primary and general elections just a few months away, and Minnesotans worried about the possibility of crowded polling places in the middle of a pandemic, it’s time for our state leaders to take steps to protect our health and safety while protecting our right to vote.

I support common sense improvements to our election system in Minnesota, like expanded vote-by-mail, so that every Minnesota voter can safely and securely exercise their most basic right.

Harold Weed

North Mankato

