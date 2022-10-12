Rep. Susan Akland revealed her allegiance to MAGA during the candidate forum with Jeff Brand.
As noted in The Free Press Oct. 7, Akland said "there were two sides" to the election. And when asked simply if she believes the results or not, she said she doesn't know — "I really don't know ... I honestly don't know ... I haven't tried to vet it out myself.”
Akland doesn’t need to vet the election herself. The 2020 presidential election has been thoroughly vetted in dozens of state and federal courts with MAGA consistently, and embarrassingly, on the losing side.
Akland is either clueless about the law, incapable of understanding the law or willfully dodging an honest straightforward answer.
While Akland doesn’t know, really doesn’t know … the voters know it’s time to vote for Brand.
Dan Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
