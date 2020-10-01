Voting: It is my right and duty. I am not a single-issue voter. I am not necessarily a party-line voter. I make a list of my values and then research the candidates to see which ones best align with my values.

I listen to debates; I read newspapers; I listen to the news; and I fact check. I vote for rather than against.

As a parent/grandparent/great grandparent, I value children and family. As a former teacher, I value education.

As a nature lover, I value our environment. I think that these might be viewed as Minnesota values. As a feminist, I value equality, equity and justice.

As a senior citizen, I value my monthly Social Security check. As a world traveler, I value international alliances and peace keeping initiatives.

As a communicator, I value the postal service. As a person who is aging, I value Medicare and supplemental health care that I can afford. I value safety, so, of course, I want trained police and firefighters.

I want my elected officials to take on a leadership role so I also value integrity, respect, honesty, accountability and responsibility.

I hope that voters will submit their ballots after carefully examining their own values and finding candidates that best reflect those values. I encourage voters to not vote blindly for a party just because they have always done so.

I hope that voters will go beyond the hype of political ads. Vote responsibly because it is the obligation of citizens to do so.

Linda Good

Cleveland

