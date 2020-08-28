The following adage came to me while watching portions of the Republication National Convention the last four nights:
Fool me once, shame on you
Fool me twice, shame on me.
Phyllis Wisen
Eagle Lake
Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 4:12 pm
