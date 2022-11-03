Electing a sheriff may not seem like that big of a deal if you are not paying attention to the times we are in. Candidates present their skills and experience to appeal to the greatest number of voters.
One thing for sure is: Public trust and accountability of law enforcement matters.
Minnesota is home of the racial uprising after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officers. It's clear the culture of law enforcement needs to change in order to build trust and relationships with communities who have historically been harmed due to racist practices.
To accomplish culture change, we expect open communication from our law enforcement staff, implementation of new technologies (body cameras), and training in diversity and equity to restore public trust. This won’t be easy.
We expect law enforcement leaders to investigate allegations of wrongdoing and hold staff accountable to policies and standards of performance. Professional boundaries are needed to ensure staff allegiances do not complicate managerial responsibilities and take on the responsibility to truly serve and protect all residents in Blue Earth County.
I cannot help but wonder if a newly elected sheriff could truly be effective in holding staff accountable to the changes that are needed now if they helped get the candidate elected?
We must ensure our new sheriff has the ability to lead effectively and hold staff accountable as issues of public trust, openness and transparency are required for all law enforcement officers.
Citizens have the right to choose who will serve as their sheriff. It is up to us, residents of Blue Earth County, to make an educated vote for the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Katie Boone
Mankato
