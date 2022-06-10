Another mass shooting: more thoughts and prayers. Another school mass shooting: more demonstrations, political cartoons and editorials.
Democrats say, “Let’s do something!” while Republicans obfuscate to do nothing.
I am haunted by a news report on the demonstrations protesting the outcome of the 2016 election. The reporter estimated that 40% of the demonstrators had not voted in the election, the outcome of which they were protesting. Even if 20% or only 10% had not voted, those protesters failed to show up at the only demonstration that really counts, voting on election day.
The vast majority of Americans including gun owners support universal background checks, red flag laws and bans on assault weapons. Until they give these issues priority in voting, however, nothing will be done and more children and others will die.
Barbara Keating
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.