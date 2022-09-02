Representative Susan Akland has done nothing significant in the past two years as our state representative. She’s been too busy ignoring her constituents’ needs while voting for bills pushed by the radical right.
It's time we hold her accountable by ignoring her in the November election.
On top of her lackluster legislative record, Akland was one of the radical House Republicans who attended the Storm the Capitol rally at the Minnesota State Capitol while her MAGA counterparts attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Akland took the stage in St. Paul following a speaker who threatened violence against Governor Walz, his family, and other Democrats — and she didn’t even bat an eye about it. To this day, Akland will not say whether the last election was valid.
Maybe it's time for constituents to second guess having her lawn sign or be listed as a financial donor to such a candidate.
It's time for everyone to step away from radical right MAGA politicians. It's time to hold extremists like Akland accountable this November.
Dan Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
