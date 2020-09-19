When you vote in this presidential election, consider the fate of the environment. Consider what Thomas Edison wrote to Henry Ford in 1931:
"We are like tenant farmers chopping down the fence around our house for fuel when we should be using nature's inexhaustible sources of energy — sun, wind and tide ... I'd put my money on solar energy, What a source of power. I hope we don't have to wait until oil and coal run out before we tackle that."
Doris Berger
Janesville
