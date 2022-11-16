Which political parties will control the agenda in the U.S. House and Senate respectively for at least the next two years has pretty much been decided — by razor thin popular vote majorities.
It's called democracy. Let's retire the fear-and-guilt silliness that democracy is in danger.
Prior to the election polls showed 75 percent of the nation believed the country was on the wrong track. Moreover a CNN exit poll suggested 73 percent of voters were dissatisfied or angry about how things were going in the U.S.
Yet almost 100 percent of incumbents were reelected. Difficult to marry those results. But I think an argument can be made that extreme political party tribalism decided the election.
Now is the time to pay attention to how those democratically elected perform in our "Republican Form of Government" (See Article IV Section 4 of the Constitution), as we begin preparing to vote in 2024.
Along with elections to the House and Senate, 2024 will be a referendum on the policies of President Joe Biden and his administration.
In the meantime the separation of powers in the Constitution protects our rights and freedoms from unconstitutional use of executive branch powers. Also, the House Committee on Appropriations has the power of the purse.
Stay civil. Things will be alright.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.