I just mailed my ballot to vote from home in the August primary election. And I'm ready to vote from home in the November general election.
Voting by mail is popular, safe and critical to voter participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission, ballots are only sent to registered voters (and in Minnesota, we can register online); ballot envelopes are barcoded to one individual voter and validated by voter signature verification; and voters can track their ballots in real time using USPS mail-tracking tools.
Mail-in ballots increase voting participation among all voters, especially those who have disabilities. I found voting by mail saved time, return postage was provided, and the process was much safer during the pandemic.
I’m proud to be a voter in Minnesota.
Vote from home. (That’s what the president does.)
For more information, see VOTE411.org.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
