I'm a retired St. Peter Early Childhood Family Education educator. My husband and I have lived in St. Peter for 40 years. Our three children are graduates of the St. Peter School District. After an outstanding education here in St. Peter, they all went on to attend college and became educators.
We all want what is best for the kids in our community. Every child, regardless of race, language or where they live deserves a quality education.
The students of St. Peter schools, from pre-K to high school, should have the tools that our school system can provide to help them be successful in whatever they choose.
Voting "yes" for the referendum would give our kids the resources they need to achieve this.
Ellen Conover
St. Peter
