There are two things I can count on during my workday as a licensed practical nurse: I will make a difference in the lives of seniors who enrich my life, and I will be exhausted at the end of my shift.
As an LPN at Oak Terrace, I serve residents who have become like my family. I not only help with medical needs, but also play the role of therapist, advocate and friend. I truly love my job, but it’s not an easy calling.
Inadequate state reimbursement rates directly impact wages and the ability to hire and reward staff with wages that reflect the wonderful work we do. I am proud that Oak Terrace accepts individuals on the Elderly Waiver Program; however, I am acutely aware that the reimbursement rate Oak Terrace receives when I provide services to someone on the Elderly Waiver program is less than what I am paid by Oak Terrace. The same is true for the certified nurse assistants and personal care assistants that work by my side. As the cost-of-living increases, state reimbursement levels have not kept pace.
Governor Walz and legislators need to align their aspirations to care providers with their budget priorities. Please set reimbursement rates for senior care programs with the wages that reflect the important work we do.
This year, Minnesota becomes home to 1 million seniors, and 70% will need long-term care by 2030. We need more nurses and professional caregivers than ever before; instead, we are seeing 2,000 more staff resignations per month than new hires. The job of professional caregivers is important and rewarding — it’s time for the legislator to allocate funds to reflect this.
Angula Cowell
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.