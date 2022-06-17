Wake up America! It’s time to show the world that America is still the country that strives for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all of its citizens, especially our children. You’ve heard the statistics. It seems every day there is another multiple shooting to report and the accumulation of innocent lives lost is staggering.
There is no reason for anyone, other than military, to possess an AR-style rifle. If we are to protect our people, we need to outlaw this type of firearm. We also need better background checks and longer waiting times for all guns. What are the politicians waiting for? How many lives need to be lost before we wake up?
Sue Culhane
North Mankato
