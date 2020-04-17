This is an open letter to Gov. Tim Walz to thank him for his leadership during these trying times.
For me, sir, it comes as no surprise that the man who served his country honorably in the service for so many years, who served his students, his community and now the state of Minnesota has taken a leadership role as well as you have done.
Thank you.
You listen to the experts, you have many meetings to keep you well informed. You also keep us informed daily. You allow us to ask questions of you and the experts on your panel.
Thank you.
You do all of this without calling others names, putting questions down, claiming fake news or simply making fun of those that are disabled or asked the question.
Thank you.
You tell the truth without lying to the public. You care more for Minnesotans than your own ego. (That’s refreshing).
Thank you.
I only wish that “he who must not be named” would try that. I read that “true leadership accepts responsibility for things that go wrong and gives credit to others when they go right.”
Sir, you indeed have my respect as a veteran and a leader.
William B. Kastens
St. Peter
