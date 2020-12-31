I think Scott Weilage is looking at the wrong person/place to blame for our horrible situation in this state and country. Gov. Tim Walz has done an excellent job with what he's been dealt.
The Trump administration failed from the very beginning, and his followers who refuse to wear masks and protect others deserve much of the blame.
It was so sad and unfortunate to watch throughout the summer the Trump rallies, Sturgis, maskless gatherings by the Trump Administration and denials of the severity of the virus when it was so obviously undeniable.
I could not believe some Minnesota residents were so selfish that they had to go to Wisconsin or South Dakota to dine or drink without masks who then returned to Minnesota to potentially spread COVID-19.
How dare they blame Walz and his efforts, when they are likely the ones to deserve the blame through their lack of effort to do the right thing to protect people and businesses.
Walz does care and has been fighting for the majority of Minnesotans who want safety and protection from COVID-19 spread, especially now with the strain on health-care workers and other essential workers. He has been doing what the health care professionals and scientists have asked of him so we can have the return to open restaurants and businesses.
It won't happen easily or soon if there are too many who don't care about their neighbors and demand "their rights."
I encourage everyone to do their part in helping us get through this. Wear your mask and limit your exposure to others, order take-out from restaurants, help local businesses and charities if you're able and care about others for the good of all.
Lori Krueger
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.