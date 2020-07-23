Dear King Walz:
I am wondering when you are going to stop acting like a king and give up your emergency powers?
I like how you pick and choose winners and losers. Kings pick winners and losers. You are picking with your 80 executive orders with no oversight. How long is this going to continue?
One of your orders was to stop evictions. Imagine being a landlord and having a tenant that doesn’t pay rent, damages your property and disrupts/harasses other tenants and you can’t evict all because of King Walz executive orders.
Bad tenants’ winners, hardworking landlords and other tenants’ losers. You would never pass an order that a teacher could not remove a disruptive student from a classroom.
If you haven’t figured it out Gov. Walz, COVID-19 is here to stay. We are probably going to be dealing with it for the next year or two.
If you don’t remember, we live in a democracy. We have mostly good elected officials in both parties. Work with them to get things done. I sure hope the judge that is reviewing the case isn’t one of your friends and removes your powers like it has been done in several states.
Six months ago I was one of your biggest fans governor. Not any more.
Chip Gay
Mankato
