The government of Minnesota is supposed to be of the people, by the people and for the people. Now it is of Tim Walz, by Tim Walz and for Tim Walz.
This man makes himself a king.
It is not my intention to craft a mean-spirited letter, but rather point out a breach of trust by Walz to his voters.
Walz was voted in office to govern Minnesota according to legislative law and not by dictatorial degree.
The next time he addresses the media, he should apologize to and beg forgiveness from the voters he betrayed.
Thaddeus Hultengren
Mankato
