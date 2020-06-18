Remember this: Hope will sustain us…we’ll come out of this COVID-19 thing, on the other side.
Unless checked by a miracle drug, many of us will contract it. Yet the vast majority of us will survive and be indemnified against reinfection.
Millions faced the scourge of another type 50 years ago. Many — mostly young men but also some women — didn’t survive. More than 50,000 Americans died. Many more half-way around the world.
Worrying my way through college that I’d come down with the affliction — in fact I did. My wife and I were newlyweds on Pleasant Street (a misnomer?) that similarly anxious spring of 1968 when I caught it…from a letter received…"You are hereby ordered for induction…"
The letter was from another fumbling U.S. president who, like today’s, was unchecked by a deceitful administration — particularly the Pentagon. That president, unlike today’s, discovered his miasma and didn’t run again.
Most who caught the affliction recovered in two years — 50 times longer than COVID-19 sufferers. Yet those of us who survived, like coronavirus victims, were effectively inoculated against suffering it again.
Our era borrowed a post WWII song from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" that's worth singing again this largely suspended spring:
"When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone."
John Bipes
Mankato
