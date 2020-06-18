Remember this: Hope will sustain us…we’ll come out of this COVID-19 thing, on the other side.

Unless checked by a miracle drug, many of us will contract it. Yet the vast majority of us will survive and be indemnified against reinfection.

Millions faced the scourge of another type 50 years ago. Many — mostly young men but also  some women — didn’t survive. More than 50,000 Americans died. Many more half-way around the world.

Worrying my way through college that I’d come down with the affliction — in fact I did. My wife and I were newlyweds on Pleasant Street (a misnomer?) that similarly anxious spring of 1968 when I caught it…from a letter received…"You are hereby ordered for induction…"

The letter was from another fumbling U.S. president who, like today’s, was unchecked by a deceitful administration — particularly the Pentagon. That president, unlike today’s, discovered his miasma and didn’t run again. 

Most who caught the affliction recovered in two years — 50 times longer than COVID-19 sufferers. Yet those of us who survived, like coronavirus victims, were effectively inoculated against suffering it again.

Our era borrowed a post WWII song from Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" that's worth singing again this largely suspended spring:

"When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone."

John Bipes

Mankato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you