Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, you must give up your delegates to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
She is the only one with the well thought-out and detailed plans that have any chance of mitigating the dire consequences of the present threat and other existential threats, known and unknown, that are looming.
And, as should be obvious, Warren would be a far better president that either one of you.
Your delegates would welcome the opportunity.
Walter O. Jones
Lake Crystal
