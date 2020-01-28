No words can express the gratitude to the Waseca Police for their quick response to our home Jan. 6.
A few minutes after 8 p.m. as we were sitting in our living room, the quiet evening was interrupted by bright lights and loud thuds coming from the back of our house.
A man was climbing up to our second-floor deck. As the dangerous situation developed and the bullets were flying, we found safety in the basement, waiting for things to calm down.
An event like this makes you realize that these dedicated men and women who serve on the Waseca police, sheriff and fire departments put their lives on the line whenever they answer a call.
The professionalism continued with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation. While at our home for over 20 hours, the respect and empathy shown for what we had experienced is appreciated.
The concern conveyed to us by members of the Waseca community is heartwarming.
Not a day goes by without thinking of officer Arik Matson and his family.
May he show continued improvement in his recovery.
Jack and Mary Williams
Waseca
