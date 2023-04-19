Blowing in the wind … isn’t it great to see a plastic bag caught on the branches of a tree blowing like a windsock or blowing like a shredded mess?
Even worse, while driving recently, I encountered a plastic bag airborne at windshield level. I was scared that it would hit my windshield and block my view, but I lucked out. The wind took the bag down to the street. I made my escape, but the bag could have gone airborne again toward a driver less lucky than I.
Plastic bags are a ubiquitous scourge around the world. We can all do a simple thing to retard their use though. Start using cloth bags. You can buy all different kinds of cloth bags, but you can also make them out of t-shirts, which are also ubiquitous in our society today.
Search “make a cloth bag out of a t-shirt” on your browser, and lots of options come up with accompanying videos. Most options are “no sew,” requiring only scissors and the t-shirt. Most are also quick to make, and they’re definitely washable.
You can also do a couple simple things to diminish other single-use plastics.
Say “no straw please” when you request water at a restaurant.
When getting take-out for at-home eating, ask that they don’t include plastic utensils with your order.
Marcia Gustafson
Mankato
