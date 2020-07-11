My good friend, Deputy Pat Gemlo, died a few years ago. In this time of "good cop/bad cop" I couldn't help but think of him and his heroic life. A good cop.
Several years ago, we had a horrible event happen in Rapidan. A 3-year-old girl was stabbed and left to die on her front steps.
She was dying when Gemlo jumped in and tried to save her by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. They had to pull him away from the dying girl. He just couldn't let her die.
That's the cop I knew.
I also met and got to know well the police who were in my school. Great men and women who lived to serve. Chris Boyer, the former North Mankato chief of police, was another who stepped up to "protect and serve."
We all know good cops.
Patrick Ryan
Rapidan
