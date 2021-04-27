I agree that it certainly appears that “There’s no intelligent life here.” Leigh Pomeroy had a great "My View" in Friday’s edition. Global warming or climate change is here. It has been getting worse since the 19th century. And as the science points out we are awfully close to the “tipping point” of no return.
Global warming is the greatest threat to human life, to all life on earth. This is our only home, and we (including us intelligent people) are systematically destroying our planet.
As Greta Thunberg (the young activist from Sweden) says, “If there is no action, there is no hope!” I am afraid that this generation will leave the next no place to live.
James S. Stenson
St. Peter
