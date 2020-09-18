I sometimes joke that I don’t live in southern Minnesota, I live in northern Iowa. Culturally, politically and economically this part of Minnesota resembles Iowa more than it resembles the rest of Minnesota.
And the pandemic news from Iowa, and soon from here, is not good:
From the New York Times: "Through Friday, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri and Iowa had added more recent cases per capita than all other states."
The primary cause of the pandemic is of course a virus. But we always knew how to stop its spread with simple personal hygiene and low tech cloth masks. Many other nations have done so. We chose not to. So we are really dying in hundreds of thousands from a cultural disease, not a physical one.
Robert Palmer
Le Sueur
