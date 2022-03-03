As a retired teacher from Mankato public schools and a longtime child advocate, I am saddened by the lack of civility our local school leaders and school board members are facing, where bullying and name calling is popular and harassment is an ongoing tactic.
I want to thank these civil servants for their courage and commitment in the face of a movement that seeks to intimidate and undermine public education as well as the values of a democratic nation.
Across the country, school boards and educators are being harassed with the same coordinated, fear mongering script, communicated through social media and by some cable stations and funded by people who oppose public education and equity.
When I was a high school student studying the rise of fascism in Germany before World War II, I was perplexed by how the Nazis were able to use fear and endemic prejudice to effectively mislead and mobilize seemingly decent folks. I remember thinking that could never happen in the U.S., Americans, in my view, being somehow too astute and fair minded to be taken in by such tactics.
Now I watch misinformation and the exploitation of prejudice, fear, and anger motivating too many of us, unwitting or not, and tearing at the fabric of our country.
We have every right to express opinions and to disagree, but we do not have a right to be uncivil with public servants or to use name-calling and personal attacks in civil discourse.
We do have an obligation to make sure we are informed by credible news sources, rather than talking heads sowing intolerance or dubious social media sources with their own agenda.
Thank you again to our school board members and school leaders for staying the course, despite concerted attempts, not to persuade, but to intimidate you. We owe you a debt of gratitude and our full support.
Jane Schostag
Skyline
