Over the past few months, I have been shocked and dismayed when just about every time I open a newspaper, Rep. Jim Hagedorn is embroiled in a new scandal.
As a constituent who works as an educator, I believe that people in authority (myself included) have a duty to set a good example. Within the last few months, Hagedorn has been caught funneling taxpayer dollars to DJs and personal aides and demanding special favors for his wife.
The man has his hand in so many pockets, he would give a pickpocketing octopus a run for its money. Even basic civil duties, such as wearing a mask around his own constituents’ children, seem beyond his capabilities.
Hagedorn’s growing list of scandals does not reflect Minnesota values of respect, honesty, and dutifulness. I and many others in my community (including my students) feel embarrassed to have him represent our state on a national stage.
We are done being embarrassed. We need a leader who supports citizens who do good work and service in our communities, rather than spending his time hobnobbing with his rich buddies.
We need a leader who has conviction and can stand up for his decisions, rather than hiding in his office from concerned constituents. We need a leader who shows that he cherishes our senior citizens, rather than making deals with Big Pharma and killing the ACA.
We need a leader who will actively support vital services such as the postal service. We need a leader who is not Hagedorn; our community needs Dan Feehan to bring respectability back to Minnesota.
Kristie Campana
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.