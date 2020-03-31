Dahr Jamail’s book "The End of Ice" provides information from scientists and people in areas impacted by climate disruption.
The Arctic region, where approximately 160,000 people live, is being severely impacted by 2-4 degree Celsius rise in temperature and their previous lifestyle and existence may no longer be possible. The oceans are becoming warmer and more acidic, which could in the near future cause the ocean food chain to collapse, depriving 40% of the people on earth access to the protein they currently use. Coral reefs are dying as well, which will destroy sites for fish to hatch and survive. Forests are dying throughout the western U.S. and in Canada and Siberia from high temperatures, droughts and insect and fungus diseases.
These are just a few of the insights discussed in Jamail’s book.
We can pretend we are separate from other things on Earth, but there is no denying that we as a species have had a destructive impact on the Earth. If we humans allow the fossil fuel corporations and the powerful people controlling them to continue on our current path of unlimited fossil fuel use and fail to develop renewable forms of energy in their place, the world’s climate could spiral out of control with extremely high temperatures (120-130 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas, prolonged droughts or severe flooding, destroying food production with resulting starvation and a collapse of civilized society.
We still have a brief time period to make drastic changes, but it will require a response as currently being made to control the coronavirus. Climate change is occurring over months, years, and decades, but just because it appears to be occurring at a slower rate than a virus pandemic doesn’t make it any less deadly.
John W. Kluge
New Ulm
