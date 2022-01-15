I think it is pretty well accepted that the Civil War was fought over the issue of states' rights. Some historians contend a major driver was the federal government issuing new tariffs that benefited northern producers and adversely effected southern producers.
Today our country seems deeply divided over issues again. Have we evolved into so-called Blue States vs Red States; centralized federal government vs federalism?
If the people of a state or group of states surmise that the federal government is pursuing policies which comprises the liberty and prosperity of their respective citizens, and which they perceive as an unconstitutional abuse of power, can they express autonomy and liberty without the prospect of another civil war?
The way I see it, our constitutional republic is in danger if we are unable to resolve our differences through self-governing diplomacy.
We must keep the legislative filibuster. If proposed legislation is unable to receive support from at least 60 of 100 duly elected senators, it is probably a bad idea.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.