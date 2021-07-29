CLARISSE "CHRIS" GENEEN FRETHAM, age 82 of Waseca died on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Foxdale in Waseca. Born on September 7, 1938 in Kiester, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Powers) Kamrath. She graduated from Waseca High School. Chris married Ludwig Fretham on June 15, 1…