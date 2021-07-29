In our current time, there are few good books that speak to the fundamental problems in America.
There recently has been published a great book that looks at the systematic racism in the United States. It is titled "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House, New York, 2020).
Since early in the 17th century, with the beginning of slavery, the American caste system has developed and continues to this very day, 400 years of discrimination, racism and violence against people who are not male and white.
Europeans have ruled America from the very beginning. And in order to keep political and economic power, they (and I include myself) have established a system that keeps everyone in their place.
In our current political environment — as the author states — there is serious social discord as evidenced by the systematic racism assaulting our lives and evidence of the violence across our country.
Take for example, the white evangelicals. What do they fear? The author writes, “(T)he priorities of white evangelicals — ending abortion, restricting immigration, protecting gun rights, limiting government, and, more recently, the disdain for science and the denial of climate change — have become the menu of belief systems for the Republican party.”
They are afraid of losing power and dominance in the very caste structure of their making.
We must learn from our history and share political power of our country with all, beginning with education, conversation, health care, housing, economic opportunities and the right to vote, since all are equal in the sight of God.
James S. Stenson
St. Peter
