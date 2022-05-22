In response to the May 13 Other View on the plastics tax, 75% of people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned, according to IPSOS Market Research.
We all want to see better recycling, less plastic and more sustainable packaging. We are all coming to the realization that throwaway plastic is a threat to our existence.
The frightening fact is plastic never completely decomposes so the 8 billion tons we have produced is still in our environment as tiny particles in our soil, water, air and food, everywhere from the bottom of the ocean to the remotest mountain peaks.
We are eating ½ a credit card a week and breathing in about 272 particles a day. Research has found plastic particles in our lungs, intestines, stool, blood and even fetuses. The chemicals added to plastic are damaging our hormone system, harming our reproductive, thyroid, respiratory and neurological systems, causing prostate and breast cancer, sterility, miscarriages, intestinal inflammation and a whole host of diseases.
The whole chain of plastic production from fossil fuels will emit more greenhouse gases than coal plants by 2030.
Forty percent of plastic produced is throwaway packaging. Do we really want our produce and products wrapped in plastic that we toss immediately? Only 5 % of all this waste is recycled and can only be recycled a few times. It is destroying our eco-system, killing wildlife and harming us.
Putting a fee on plastic packaging gives producers the incentive they need to redesign their product to be compostable, reusable or refillable.
We must make laws that immediately stop throwaway plastic and transition to renewable packaging for the love of our planet and our health.
Jane Dow
member of Beyond Plastics,
Greater Mankato Area
and Mankato Zero Waste
