Years ago when I was a ninth grader at Franklin Junior High in Mankato, my classmates and I were in Mr. Peterson's History class learning about the fall of the Roman Empire after a thousand years.
I remember thinking to myself how strange it was that the Roman Empire lasted for a thousand years and then collapsed and that the United States of America wasn't even 200 years old at the time but that, in my young and confident mind, I was absolutely certain that our form of government would last forever. It was just a given.
What could possibly happen to the most powerful and free country in the world? Fifty years have gone by, and now I am not as confident that our country will survive the attacks on it's democratic institutions. As a nation we can never take for granted that our republic will stand forever.
We must be vigilant of attacks on our form of government from forces outside our nation as well as attacks wrought from forces inside our nation.
Marvin Topp
Eagle Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.