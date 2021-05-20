It is great news that the pollinator movement has gained momentum and has grown. The need for milkweed for monarch butterflies and the importance of bees is in the forefront of this awakening to the importance of native plantings.
It is time to move beyond pollinator gardens. There are thousands of beneficial insects that need native plants, shrubs and trees. Not just for pollen but for their entire life cycle.
Keep planting the pollinator gardens but start adding groups of native shrubs. They are great for insects, birds, privacy and variety in the landscape. Don’t plant a tree, plant trees. The urban forests that were planted over a hundred years ago are dying and being removed.
Mature oaks, maples, basswood, catalpa, cottonwoods, etc. have aged and are disappearing. Too often fast growing, non-native ornamentals are chosen instead of majestic native trees.
There's a popular Chinese proverb that says: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.”
Pollinator gardens are just the tip of the iceberg for a healthy and diverse ecosystem. A balanced landscape of trees, shrubs and plants adds beauty, improves property value and creates a diverse ecosystem for today and the future.
Start big, or start small. However you start it is sure to bring joy as you watch it grow.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.