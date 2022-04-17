Minnesota recently lost one of our greatest conservative champions. Congressman Jim Hagedorn was a tried-and-true voice for conservative values.
After working for years to flip Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, he, alongside his wife, Jennifer Carnahan, won in a year when only two Republicans nationally flipped Democratic-held districts.
Now, as we head into a special election to complete the remainder of Hagedorn’s term in Congress, we must ensure we keep our district in conservative hands. It’s not enough to just elect a Republican — we need a true conservative who will fight to put the people of southern Minnesota and America first.
There is no better choice to carry on this legacy than the candidate Hagedorn personally asked to run for his seat, Carnahan.
She was not just Hagedorn’s wife. She has a proven track-record of conservative leadership throughout her time as chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party. Even after winning a historic third term as chairwoman, Carnahan never became a part of the Minnesota establishment.
She constantly stood up to them as she put the people of Minnesota first.
We need conservative leaders and outsiders like Carnahan in Congress. I am proud to support her.
Linda Hitzemann
Mankato
