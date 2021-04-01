It seems popular lately to call any proposal we may not agree with a waste of taxpayer money. Both the editorial staff and a recent letter writer have said this in regards to Rep. Jeremy Munson’s introducing a bill to allow Minnesota counties to disassociate with Minnesota and join neighboring states.
Maybe Munson’s idea is good or maybe it’s not, but I certainly don’t think it hurts to have a discussion about it. I don’t see how that is a waste of taxpayer money.
I think a true waste are the $1,400 stimulus checks that were sent to nearly every American whether we need them or not, and the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress recently passed.
The national debt has now grown to $21.8 trillion at the end of February 2021 (according to The Peter G. Peterson Foundation). This is debt we are passing on to our descendants for generations to come. What a waste for them.
Mary Normandin
Mankato
