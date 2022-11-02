Jeff Ettinger is a refreshing, competent community leader who is running to represent Congressional District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
From Austin, he served as the CEO of Hormel for many years and built a capable, diverse work force while improving pay and benefits. He knows how to meet a payroll and address supply chain disruptions and inflation, having worked with farmers, buyers and distributors to run a large, successful business.
Ettinger is now the head of the Hormel Foundation and co-chairs Gov. Tim Walz’s economic development task force.
He brings together people of all walks of life to address community challenges and improve peoples’ lives.
He would be for affordable, accessible health care and lower drug prices, supporting measures such as the $35 per month cap on insulin in the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act. His opponent, Brad Finstad, voted “no” on this bipartisan measure within hours of being sworn in to Congress. Finstad has voted against our interests on several measures ever since.
Ettinger stands up for world class education and vocational programs — essential for skilled, educated, professionals and craftspeople. He and his wife have financially supported the educations of dozens of Austin area graduates, putting his beliefs into action.
Ettinger also believes in reproductive rights and has pledged to codify Roe v. Wade if elected.
Standing up for democracy is a cornerstone of his campaign. Like most, he wants to prevent a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection. He calmly stands up for our clean, fair elections while Finstad supports Trump’s “America First” rhetoric.
Citizens of Congressional District 1 need a problem solver and a reasonable, bipartisan voice to represent us in Washington. Vote for Ettinger.
Theresa Keaveny
New Ulm
