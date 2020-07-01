The Trump administration has shown a remarkable disregard for the decades of work that have gone into slowing the nuclear weapons arms race.
The United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019 and the Open Skies Treaty this year.
More recently, I was alarmed to learn that, in addition to these treaty reversals, the Trump administration has been considering the resumption of explosive nuclear testing. Though the United States has signed, but never ratified, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, it has observed a moratorium on such tests since 1992.
There is a program in place to assess our nuclear arsenal without the use of explosive testing. In addition to being a dangerously provocative act, the resumption of such testing would risk harm to human health and the natural environment from radiation.
Legislation has recently been introduced in Congress to prevent the use of funds for explosive nuclear testing: S. 3886 in the Senate (thank you to Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith for co-sponsoring) and H.R. 7140 in the House.
I urge Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Jim Hagedorn to take a strong stand against resumption of explosive nuclear weapons testing by making public statements in opposition to it and by supporting the aforementioned legislation.
In addition, I ask all of our legislators to co-sponsor legislation to decrease spending on nuclear weapons, the “Smarter Approach to Nuclear Expenditure Act” (S. 2727 in the Senate and H.R. 4904 in the House).
Colleen Vachuska
Comfrey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.