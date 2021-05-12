We are an author/professor emeritus at Anoka-Ramsey Community College and a retired high school science teacher.
In writing a book about the Minnesota River basin, we canoed the entire river. We saw firsthand the eroding banks of the river and the deleterious effects of excessive nutrients in the water. The Minnesota River is in trouble.
By plowing up virtually all of the original prairie, draining and filling the vast majority of wetlands, installing drain tile in farmland and storm sewers in urban areas, we have altered the way water flows across cities and farms. More water moving faster means the river channels are becoming wider, collapsing bluffs and eroding ravines. But there is hope.
Decades of scientific study have led to agreement on the first steps necessary to clean up our rivers. The top priority, and one that is within our grasp, is to begin the long process of restoring water-storage capacity on the land — to make the water walk, not run, across the landscape to our lakes and rivers.
We ask legislative leaders to work together to enact the bipartisan Minnesota River Basin Water Storage bill. Don’t let this well-founded proposal wait any longer. Our cherished rivers, and future generations, will pay the price if we fail to act now.
Darby and Geri Nelson
Champlin
