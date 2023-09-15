It’s been several decades since the Mankato Wilson Campus laboratory school closed its doors. For those unfamiliar with Wilson, thousands of people visited the school over the years from 1968-1977. It was, arguably, the most innovative school in the United States.
Under the leadership of Don Glines, it implemented 69 innovations, including no requirements, no letter grades and no grade levels. It offered a personalized plan for every student and had a strong advisor-advisee program where the students chose their advisor.
A committed staff helped Glines build a program that served the individual needs of its 600 K-12 students. It provided an excellent resource for the Mankato State student teachers and graduate interns. It indeed was a school before its time.
At 93, Glines resides in Sacramento, California, and recently finished his 2023 book "Educational Change, Research, History, Reality." I have the honor of speaking to him regularly, and I also had the privilege of teaching with the remarkable Wilson staff.
Wilson served as the catalyst for today's charter and alternative schools. Whereas today’s schools do well for some students, there are too many students who are not being served.
The evidence of this is the unacceptable graduation rates. No school in Minnesota has a 100% graduation rate, which is the goal of every school. The achievement gaps between White and African-American, American Indian, and Hispanic students are not being bridged.
We need Wilson-type schools to serve 100% of our students. Mankato could be the leader once again in educational innovation by:
1. Providing teacher education majors with the tools to create schools patterned after Wilson;
2. Offering a graduate degree in educational innovation and change using the Wilson Campus School archives as invaluable resources.
3. Providing innovative teaching strategies and programs that will bridge those achievement gaps mentioned earlier.
As an alumnus (1968, 1971), I know it can. Remember that if we don’t try, we don’t do; and if we don’t do, what are we here for?
John R. Eggers
Bemidji
