Dan Egan's book "The Devil's Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance" discusses how phosphorus overuse is resulting in toxic blue algae overgrowth in rivers and lakes in the United States and around the world.
This is threatening freshwater used for human consumption and threatening the health of those who live or work in areas of algae blooms and subsequent die offs.
We will need to limit phosphorus use and prevent what is used from running off agricultural sites. Collecting feces and urine from large animal and poultry farm sites and removing the phosphorus as is done at municipal waste treatment plants instead of applying it to local agricultural fields where it can run off into streams will be necessary.
Egan's informative book is a must read to grasp the seriousness of the problem and the need to take action to reduce phosphorus pollution of the environment.
John W. Kluge
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.